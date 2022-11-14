Xi Warns Biden Against Conflict, Points to Mutual Interests — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Xi Jinping stressed that China wants to build its relations with the United States solely on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit
BEIJING, November 14. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned US President Joe Biden against a possible conflict, saying the two countries have strong mutual interests, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday after their meeting in Indonesia’s Bali.
"It is in our own interest to prevent a conflict and avert confrontation," the ministry quoted Xi as saying. "China’s and the United States’ economic systems are closely interconnected. <…> We should benefit from joint development."
According to the Chinese leader, Washington’s pressure on Beijing and attempts at containing China’s development "only strengthen the will of the Chinese people." "Trade and technology wars, obstacles and barriers <…> such attempts run counter to anyone’s interests," he added.
Xi stressed that China wants to build its relations with the United States solely on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit. "We need to focus on problems in such a way so that we can better take into account the general situation. We need to create a favorable atmosphere for the sustainable development of Chinese-US relations," he said.
