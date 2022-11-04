North Korea’s Missile Launches Stem from US’ Short-sighted Military Activities — Diplomat
The situation on the Korean Peninsula cannot be considered apart from the difficult processes which are underway in this part of the world, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva said
© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
UNITED NATIONS, November 5. /TASS/. North Korea’s missile launches stem from the United States’ short-sighted military activities, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva said on Friday.
"The leaders of these countries (the United States and North Korea - TASS) are indulging in irresponsible speculations on the deployment of American means of deterrence, including nuclear, on the Korean Peninsula. In this context, it is obvious that Pyongyang’s missile launches are a consequence of the United States’ short-sighted and confrontational military activities around this country, which impact both its partners in the region and the situation in Northeastern Asia in general," she said.
"Apart from that, the situation on the Korean Peninsula cannot be considered apart from the difficult processes which are underway in this part of the world," she noted. "We cannot but point to Washington’s intrusive promotion of its unilateral doctrine of security in Asia Pacific, which only creates new risks for the countries of the region."
"The establishment of new military blocs, like the alliance of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, is part of these activities. It gives rise to doubts in the good will of these states, including in Pyongyang, and in no way encourages dialogue," she stressed.
No comments:
Post a Comment