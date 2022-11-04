Strong Regional Blocs Key to Prosperous African Union – Kagame
President Paul Kagame addresses members of EALA parliament during a special plenary sitting of the East African Legislative Assembly in Kigali on Tuesday, November 1. Photo Village Urugwiro
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
President Paul Kagame said that well-performing Regional Economic Communities are important to achieving a more united and prosperous Africa.
He made the observation as he addressed the Special Sitting of East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) – the Parliament of the East African Community (EAC) – which was held on Tuesday November 1.
The Head of State said that, despite areas needing improvement such as insufficient funding for the East African Community, this bloc ranks highly in independent reviews of Regional Economic Communities.
However, he added, it does not suffice for the Regional Economic Communities across our continent to do well individually, rather collaborate for greater results.
“They must collaborate, share knowledge and learn from one another to fulfil the wider objectives of a more united and prosperous Africa,” he said.
“This was the logic of the institutional reform of the African Union, which I have been honoured to lead, mandated by the Heads of State and Government of our continent. The key pillar of the reform was a better division of labour between the African Union and the regional economic communities,” the President observed.
This, Kagame explained, means that Member States must give more support to Regional Economic Communities to deliver on their mandate.
“It also means that Regional Economic Communities must constantly strive to deliver tangible value to member states and citizens,” he elaborated.
A sense of urgency
As a continent, Kagame pointed out, “the coming years will bring us numerous challenges, but also new opportunities. We must face the future with a sense of urgency, working closely together,” he said.
Referring to the continent’s human resources, Kagame said that youth account for the vast majority of our population, and their number will continue to grow.
“As a result, in the second half of this century, Africa should become the engine of the world’s growth and innovation. But, we have to make the necessary investments, right now. Investments in people, in infrastructure stated, and of course, in regional integration,” he stated.
According to the United Nations (UN), Africa has the youngest population in the world, with 70 per cent of sub-Saharan Africa’s population being under the age of 30.
Such a high number of young people is an opportunity for the continent’s growth – but only if these new generations are fully empowered to realise their best potential, the UN indicated, adding that it is especially important that young people are included in decision making and given appropriate opportunities for work and to innovate.
“Creating a bright future for today’s young people, means putting good governance and security at the centre of everything we do. Rwanda remains committed to peace and stability efforts, within agreed frameworks, at both regional and continental levels,” Kagame affirmed.
Speaking at the abovementioned session, MP Aden Omar Abdikadir (from Kenya) said that as Members of EALA, they will continue to appreciate the impact of President Kagame’s leadership and contribution towards the EAC and the African continent as a whole.
