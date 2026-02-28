Leader of Iran, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Martyred in US-Israeli Strikes
By Al Mayadeen English
The leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolution, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has been martyred in the joint US-Israeli aggression on Iran.
The leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has been martyred in the joint US-Israeli aggression on Iran.
Iranian state television reported that the leader of Iran, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, was martyred at his workplace at the “Leadership House,” where he fell while performing his duties in his office following the joint US-Israeli attacks in the early hours of Saturday.
According to Iranian state television, Sayyed Khamenei's martyrdom at his workplace once again refuted claims by "outlets linked to the Israeli regime and regional reactionary currents that the leader was in a secure and undisclosed location," affirming that he remained present on the frontlines of responsibility among his people.
Aged 86, Sayyed Ali Khamenei has guided the Islamic Republic of Iran from the early days of the post-revolutionary era through decades of struggle and transformation. After taking part in the 1979 Revolution that overthrew the oppressive, US-backed Pahlavi monarchy, he served as president throughout much of the 1980s before being appointed as the Leader of Iran in 1989 following the death of Sayyed Ruhollah Khomeini.
In that position, he became the highest authority in Iran’s political and religious system, shaping domestic policy, overseeing national institutions, and directing Iran’s strategic orientation for nearly four decades.
During his leadership, he maintained Iran’s sovereignty in the face of international pressure, steered the country through regional conflicts, and fostered alliances with movements and governments across the Middle East.
His tenure also oversaw significant developments in Iran’s nuclear program and the expansion of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps as a central element of national defense and regional influence, making him one of the most significant figures in contemporary Iranian and regional history.
Iranian institutions mourn Sayyed Ali Khamenei
The Iranian Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) extended its highest condolences, describing Sayyed Ali Khamenei as a towering religious scholar and “leader of the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution.” They hailed him as a uniquely virtuous and courageous figure, whose martyrdom at the hands of “malicious terrorists and oppressors” underscores the righteousness of his leadership and the value of his lifelong service.
The IRGC affirmed that Sayyed Khamenei’s martyrdom "would not halt his path, but rather strengthen the Iranian people’s determination to continue his legacy, warning that the hand of Iranian justice would pursue those responsible," vowing that "the IRGC, armed forces, and Basij would carry forward his mission in defense of the nation."
The Supreme National Security Council of Iran said Khamenei’s martyrdom would be a catalyst for a “great uprising against global tyrants.”
The Iranian Presidency and government announced 40 days of national mourning and seven days of official holiday.
The presidency added that until his final moments, Khamenei guided the Islamic nation in confronting forces of disbelief and tyranny, describing him as a symbol of selfless service, resistance, and hope for the oppressed and the free.
Concluding, the Iranian Presidency warned that this “major crime” would not go unanswered and that his sacred blood would inspire continued struggle against injustice, emphasizing that Iran, relying on divine support, would navigate this crisis united and with pride.
'Israel', US aggress against Iran
This comes after the United States and "Israel" launched a "joint military operation" on Febbruary 28 targeting Iran in the middle of nuclear talks, in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed was a necessary action to eliminate what he called an "existential threat".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint US–Israeli operation against Iran aims to reshape the region’s strategic landscape, as coordinated strikes and retaliatory attacks pushed tensions sharply higher.
The announcement followed reports of coordinated attacks in multiple Iranian cities, marking a significant escalation. Netanyahu said the operation is intended to alter strategic realities in the region and directly challenge Iran’s leadership.
He reiterated that the joint US–Israeli action would create the conditions for the Iranian people “to take their fate into their own hands,” adding that “Iran must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons.”
Explosions were reported in Tehran, Qom, Tabriz, and Khorramshahr following what was described as the launch of a joint Israeli-US operation against Iran. Iranian and regional airspace closures were implemented shortly afterward, disrupting civilian and commercial flights.
Iran launches retaliatory strikes to US-Israeli aggression
In response, Iranian authorities announced retaliatory measures, saying dozens of ballistic missiles were launched toward "Israel", with impacts reported in Tel Aviv and other areas across the occupied Palestinian territories.
Nournews confirmed the launch, reporting that multiple missiles were fired, with targets including Haifa and areas in northern occupied Palestine.
The Israeli military said it had detected a barrage of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel, including in Tel Aviv. Israeli media outlets also reported the detection of missile launches directed at Tel Aviv.
In parallel, Iranian state television announced that Tehran was preparing what it described as a “crushing” retaliation against the Zionist entity, asserting that attacks on Iranian sovereignty would not go unanswered.
Additionally, explosions were also reported across several Gulf Arab states that host US military bases, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. Agence France-Presse reported loud blasts in Riyadh as Iran carried out what it described as retaliatory strikes on US bases across the Gulf, in response to earlier US–Israeli attacks on its territory.
No comments:
Post a Comment