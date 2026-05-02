Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on 1+1 with Youri Smouter, Discussing the History and Contemporary Affairs of the Republic of Botswana
Listen to this interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, on 1+1 with Youri Smouter discussing the history and contemporary affairs of the Republic of Botswana.
To hear this program just go to the following URL: 1+1 E386 Youri speaks to Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African Newswire & Black Agenda Report on Botswana - YouTube
We look back on the known 17,000-year history of the territory and its relationship to other neighboring states throughout the Southern African region.
Since independence in 1966, the political culture had been dominated by the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) until the most recent national elections in 2024.
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