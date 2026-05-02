Sudanese Teachers’ Committee Backs Northern State Strike Over Pay
2 May 2026
Sudanese teachers hold a protest demanding a salary increase in this file photo in March 2022
May 2, 2026 (DONGLA) – The Sudanese Teachers’ Committee on Saturday declared its solidarity with high school teachers in Northern State, who have been on strike since April 26 to protest delayed payments and deteriorating living conditions.
The education sector in Sudan has faced widespread decline since the outbreak of war in April 2023, characterized by unpaid or delayed salaries, damaged infrastructure, and the displacement of thousands of teachers and students.
In a statement on Saturday, the committee said the strike aims to demand the disbursement of overdue entitlements and address a salary structure that no longer meets the basic needs of teachers and their families. The group called for the strike to be replicated across Sudan, asserting that “rights are taken, not granted.”
The committee emphasized that the plight of teachers is a national issue linked to the future of education, noting that improving their conditions directly affects the quality of the educational process. It praised the Northern State teachers for their “just” action in the face of decades of marginalization and current economic hardship.
The Sudanese Teachers’ Committee urged the government to respond immediately by raising the minimum wage to 216,000 Sudanese pounds, paying all arrears in full, reviewing allowances, and ensuring a dignified life for educators.
A high school teacher in Northern State, speaking to Sudan Tribune on condition of anonymity, said the strike was triggered by the need for allowances and benefits to cope with soaring prices and stagnant wages.
The teacher reported that a first-grade teacher’s salary is approximately 310,000 pounds, while labour-grade salaries do not exceed 120,000 pounds, with the minimum wage sitting at about 30,000 pounds.
Out of 107 high schools in the state, approximately 870 teachers participated in the strike, representing an 85% participation rate. The industrial action is scheduled to continue until next Thursday, with varying levels of participation across localities.
The Merowe locality recorded the highest strike rates, while participation was lower in areas such as Dongla. The strike follows a staggered schedule throughout the week, with classes resuming on Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday, while the strike is observed on Tuesday and Thursday.
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