Malian Army Says Over 200 Militants Killed in Airstrikes
Source: Xinhua| 2026-05-02 18:06:45|Editor: huaxia
DAKAR, May 2 (Xinhua) -- More than 200 attackers were killed in targeted airstrikes carried out by Malian armed forces on Friday morning, Mali's state television reported early Saturday.
The report, citing a statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, said the strikes targeted a large column of armed militants that had crossed from a neighboring border area and was allegedly preparing fresh attacks.
According to an initial army assessment, four pickup trucks mounted with heavy weapons and more than 60 motorcycles were also destroyed in the operation.
The Malian army said it would continue pursuing armed militant groups across the country.
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