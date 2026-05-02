RSF Drones Strike Southern Khartoum and North Kordofan
1 May 2026
Plumes of black smoke following an RSF drone strike in Jebel Aulia on May 1, 2026.
May 1, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – Rapid Support Forces (RSF) drones on Friday renewed strikes on Jebel Aulia, south of Khartoum, and targeted positions in El Obeid and Rahad al-Nuba in North Kordofan.
The RSF launched attacks for the third consecutive day on Jebel Aulia, located approximately 45 kilometres south of the capital, early Friday morning.
The drone strikes hit several sites in Jebel Aulia, which sits at the southern edge of Khartoum State, bordering White Nile State.
Residents told Sudan Tribune they heard explosions from the drone strikes, marking the third such attack on the city since Wednesday.
Over the past three days, the RSF has used strategic drones to target various locations in Jebel Aulia. These included a Joint Forces headquarters and the Al-Nujoumi airbase, which is currently devoid of any Sudanese army military presence. The strikes also hit the “Triangle” area at the entrance to the town.
In North Kordofan, army ground defences engaged an RSF kamikaze drone on Thursday night as it attempted to strike the 5th Infantry Division headquarters in El Obeid.
RSF drones also damaged the North Kordofan State television buildings, affecting studios and administrative offices.
Earlier on Thursday, the RSF used a strategic drone to shell the town of Rahad al-Nuba in North Kordofan, hitting military sites in the army-controlled area.
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