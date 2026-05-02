Ethiopian Airlines Celebrates 80 Years of Operation, Reaching 145 Global Destinations
Source: Xinhua| 2026-05-03 02:13:45|Editor: huaxia
ADDIS ABABA, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopian Airlines celebrated its 80 years of operation on Friday, as a company that has promoted global connectivity and boosted tourism, according to Mesfin Tasew, group chief executive officer (CEO) of the airline.
Ethiopian Airlines started its operation with five Douglas C-47 aircraft back in April 1946, with a scheduled flight to Egypt's Cairo via Asmara from Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.
Speaking at an event commemorating the airline's 80th anniversary on Friday, Tasew said the national carrier of Ethiopia has now expanded its reach across five continents, serving 145 international destinations and establishing itself as the largest and most reputable airline in Africa.
"What began as a single flight to Cairo has since expanded into a global network of 145 destinations across five continents," he said.
He said over its eight decades of operation, Ethiopian Airlines has established itself as a technology leader, introducing cutting-edge aircraft to the African continent.
Ethiopian Airlines is currently the leading airline in Africa in number of aircraft, destinations, revenue, number of passengers, and other parameters, according to the airline.
The CEO further revealed that Ethiopian Airlines currently operates 147 modern aircraft, including Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Airbus A350 aircraft, adding that the company has also played a key role in positioning Addis Ababa as seat of the African Union and other regional and international organizations.
Besides, the airline has created jobs for more than 21,000 internationally competent Ethiopian professionals and carries over 20 million passengers annually. To better accommodate a growing number of passengers, the company is building a major new airport on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, according to the CEO.
No comments:
Post a Comment