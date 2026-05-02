Joint Attacks Force 10 Health Facilities Offline in Sudan’s Dilling
2 May 2026
Dilling Hospital
May 2, 2026 (DILLING) – Approximately 10 health centres and major hospitals in Dilling have been forced out of service following aerial and artillery attacks by an alliance of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), the Sudan Doctors’ Network said on Saturday.
The SPLM-N, led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, and the paramilitary RSF have escalated drone and artillery strikes over recent months on Dilling, the second-largest city in South Kordofan. The offensive has caused significant casualties and destroyed infrastructure.
The Sudan Doctors’ Network stated that the shelling targeted the majority of health centres in the city, including facilities providing critical nutrition and reproductive health services. The group described the repeated targeting of medical facilities as a clear violation of international law.
According to the statement, the city’s healthcare system is nearing total collapse. Dilling Teaching Hospital is largely non-functional, Al-Tomat Referral Hospital remains closed, and the Military Medical Hospital has been completely destroyed. Currently, Mother Bakheita Hospital provides only maternity services.
The remaining functional sites face an acute shortage of medical personnel, medicines, and basic supplies like surgical dressings. Diagnostic imaging equipment has also failed and requires urgent maintenance.
The network called for an immediate end to the targeting of health facilities and the opening of safe humanitarian corridors to deliver medical supplies to the city. It appealed to international aid organizations to intervene and rehabilitate institutions to prevent a worsening humanitarian catastrophe for thousands of civilians.
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