Bridge Built by Chinese Firm Inaugurated in Cameroon
Source: Xinhua| 2026-08-06 13:19:30|Editor: huaxia
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows people walking on the Nyong River Bridge in the Nyong-et-Kelle division of Center Region, Cameroon. The Nyong River Bridge at Malombo was inaugurated by Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi. It was built by China First Highway Engineering Co., Ltd. (CFHEC). The 160-meter-long bridge spans the Nyong River and is supported by 960 meters of access roads. (Xinhua/Jean Pierre Kepseu)
YAOUNDE, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Cameroon on Wednesday commissioned a new bridge in the Nyong-et-Kelle division of Center Region, where the capital Yaounde is located.
The Nyong River Bridge at Malombo was inaugurated by Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi. It was built by China First Highway Engineering Co., Ltd. (CFHEC). The 160-meter-long bridge spans the Nyong River and is supported by 960 meters of access roads.
Djoumessi said the project, a flagship of Cameroon-China infrastructure cooperation, will significantly improve connectivity in the region.
The bridge fosters economic development for villages around the Nyong River, he said.
"The project handed over today is already improving traffic flow within the Nyong-et-Kelle transport network and connections to administrative centers. This bridge represents far more than just infrastructure for crossing a river," the minister said.
Yang Song, general manager of CFHEC International Operations Division, called the bridge a symbol of Sino-Cameroon friendship. "This bridge is not only a traffic passage connecting the two banks of the Nyong River, it is also a bridge of friendship and win-win cooperation between China and Cameroon."
"Looking ahead, CFHEC will continue to uphold the spirit of sincerity and mutual benefit, deepen pragmatic cooperation with Cameroon and empower local high-quality development with advanced technology and rich experience," he said.
No comments:
Post a Comment