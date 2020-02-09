African Star-studded Line Up for Namibia’s Uhuru Day
Feb 07, 2020
WINHOEK - AN all-powerful ensemble of some of Africa’s top musicians, including Nigerians Tiwa Savage and DBanj, as well as South African man-of-the-moment, Master KG, will grace Namibia on March 21 for the country’s 30th independence anniversary celebrations.
They will be joined by many Namibian popular acts, including rising star, Top Cheri, popular group PDK, multiple award winning Tate Buti, Liz Ehlers as well Exit.
Not to be outdone is popular DJ Castro, whose star continues to blossom in the Namibian music industry.
The gig itself a solid feat for a country celebrating 30 years of independence, will be sponsored by Namibia’s mobile giant, MTC, Tafel Lager, Nasria as well as multifaceted group, Profile Investment Holdings.
This will be the first time that DBanj, Tiwa Savage and Master KG will be making the trip to Namibia for an act.
Announcing the gig which will coincide with Namibia celebrating a mile stone 30 years of self rule, MTC spokesperson, John Ekongo, said the line-up is made up of good artists and African brothers and sisters in Tiwa Savage, DBanj and Master KG, who is riding on his Jerusalem song which has somewhat become an anthem across the region.
“The question is actually not why them but why not them, they are our African brothers and they are very good musicians and good at what they do,” he said.
The Nigerian and South African trio has since confirmed the trip to Namibia for the show which will be hosted at the Hage Geingob Stadium.
Commenting on the event, Namibia’s veteran musician, Tate Buti, said, “I have been in the industry for many decades now and my advice is to the young ones coming up to work hard for themselves. Not just to work to look good but to survive and live out of this. This is our time to prove ourselves as we are celebrating 30 years of independence.”
