Tunisia Arrests 107 Migants Off Southeast Coast
TUNIS, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Tunisia has foiled an illegal immigration attempts to cross the Mediterranean toward the Italian coast, the interior ministry said Monday.
The Tunisian Maritime Guard arrested 107 illegal immigrants of different African nationalities off the southeastern coastal city of Sfax, according to a ministry statement.
"The group of illegal immigrants included two Tunisians and 105 individuals of different African nationalities," the statement said.
They were transferred to the Sfax naval base and handed over to the National Guard in the region for legal procedures.
Illegal immigrants usually choose the Italian island of Lampedusa, only 80 km from the Tunisian coast.
TUNIS, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Tunisia has foiled an illegal immigration attempts to cross the Mediterranean toward the Italian coast, the interior ministry said Monday.
The Tunisian Maritime Guard arrested 107 illegal immigrants of different African nationalities off the southeastern coastal city of Sfax, according to a ministry statement.
"The group of illegal immigrants included two Tunisians and 105 individuals of different African nationalities," the statement said.
They were transferred to the Sfax naval base and handed over to the National Guard in the region for legal procedures.
Illegal immigrants usually choose the Italian island of Lampedusa, only 80 km from the Tunisian coast.
No comments:
Post a Comment