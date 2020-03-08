Angola Removes African Countries from the List of Entry Bans in the Country Due to COVID-19
The Angolan government withdrew three African countries from its list of nations covered by the prohibition on citizens entering Angola due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Secretary of State for Public Health announced on Thursday in Luanda.
Franco Mufinda, interviewed on public television channel TPA, clarified that the inter-ministerial commission had decided to withdraw those African countries that reported just one case of COVID-19 while keeping China, Italy, South Korea and Iran among the countries whose non-resident nationals are barred from entering.
In relation to the entry of Angolans and citizens resident in Angola from these four countries, “the doors are open,” but that quarantine measures should be implemented, said the Secretary of State, giving assurances that there “is capacity to be able to welcome these citizens.”
The Health Minister, in a decree dated 28 February, that citizens from the following countries would be barred from entering Angola: China, South Korea, Iran, Italy (countries with autochthonous cases), as well as Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria, the African countries with registered cases of coronavirus at the time.
In São Tomé and Principe, the government decided to prohibit official travel by State official and staff to countries with a high incidence of the 2019-nCoV virus [the novelty coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease], according to an announcement by Adelino Lucas on Thursday in São Tomé.
The spokesman also said that the “government strongly advises the population in general, including resident foreign nationals, also to avoid travelling to these countries.”
The citizens of China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Nigeria, Algeria and Senegal remain barred from entering São Tomé and Príncipe, and the list of high-risk countries will be updated weekly by the Ministry of Health. (macauhub)
