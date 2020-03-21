COVID-19: 46 New Cases, Six More Deaths Reported on Chinese Mainland
CGTN
A total of 46 new COVID-19 cases, 45 of them imported from abroad, and six more deaths were confirmed on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday midnight, according to China's National Health Commission.
The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 81,054, while the cumulative death toll is now at 3,261.
On the same day, Chinese health authorities said 504 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 72,244.
The latest numbers of confirmed cases in Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan are as follows:
Hong Kong: 273 (100 recovered, 4 dead)
Macao: 18 (10 recovered)
Taiwan: 153 (28 recovered, 2 dead)
