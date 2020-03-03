Cuba Maintains Valuable Relations with its Citizens Living Abroad, Despite U.S. Government Hostility
Author: Enrique Moreno Gimeranez | informacion@granmai.cu
February 27, 2020 15:02:13
Photo: Cubaminrex
"The strengthening of Cuba's ties with its citizens abroad is a continuous, irreversible and permanent process," Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla recently posted on his Twitter account.
The celebration in Havana of the Fourth Conference on Nation and Emigration, April 8-10, is another expression of the unequivocal intention of the Cuban government to continue deepening relations with the émigré community, an important pillar in defense of the Homeland, our culture, history and values. This meeting will bring together Cubans who respect and love their country, defend it freely and independently, and actively oppose the blockade imposed by the United States government.
In this regard, the recent visit of Cuban consular officials to Miami and Consul General Alejandro Padrón’s meetings with Cuban-Americans in this city, represented a "propitious occasion to reiterate the convening of the Fourth Conference on Nation and Emigration, which will reaffirm the important role of our citizens abroad in defense of Cuba," according to a tweet from our country's Consulate in the United States.
Cuban diplomats also met with members of the Alianza Martiana coalition and of the Foundation for the Normalization of the Relations between the United States and Cuba (Fornorm), according to information provided to the media.
Measures adopted by the administration of President Donald Trump significantly affect the Cuban community living in the U.S. and disrupt family relations, especially those related to travel restrictions, limitations on consular services, a reduction of allowed remittances and the elimination of commercial and charter flights to Cuban provinces - with flights now available only to Havana's José Martí International Airport.
According to statements by Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, director general of Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex), "The majority of the Cuban community in the U.S. rejects the aggressive policy toward Cuba of President Trump's administration and supports the end of the blockade. This confrontational policy is only favored by a minority, the extremely reactionary portion of the Cuban community in the country."
In fact, during the Republican primary in 2016, President Trump did very poorly among Cuban voters in Florida, as compared to other candidates. Hostility and economic attacks on Cuba do not serve his electoral interests, and affect Cubans severely. The U.S. President continues to be badly advised," the Cuban Foreign Minister argued on Twitter.
Despite the tightening of the blockade, Cuba will continue the natural, inevitable process of developing better relations with its citizens abroad and their descendants.
In context
-The "Dialogue of '78", promoted by the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, represented the beginning of a continuous, irreversible process of rapprochement between Cuba and the Cuban community abroad.
-During his recent visit to Argentina, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel officially announced plans to hold the Fourth Conference on Nation and Emigration, at a meeting with Cubans living there.
-Cuban diplomatic missions have identified the presence of Cuban communities in 124 countries.
-Approximately 1,485,618 native born Cubans residing abroad have been identified, not counting their descendants. Of these, 1,195,607 are registered with Cuban consulates.
Source: Juventud Rebelde interview with Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, Minrex director general of Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad.
Author: Enrique Moreno Gimeranez | informacion@granmai.cu
February 27, 2020 15:02:13
Photo: Cubaminrex
"The strengthening of Cuba's ties with its citizens abroad is a continuous, irreversible and permanent process," Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla recently posted on his Twitter account.
The celebration in Havana of the Fourth Conference on Nation and Emigration, April 8-10, is another expression of the unequivocal intention of the Cuban government to continue deepening relations with the émigré community, an important pillar in defense of the Homeland, our culture, history and values. This meeting will bring together Cubans who respect and love their country, defend it freely and independently, and actively oppose the blockade imposed by the United States government.
In this regard, the recent visit of Cuban consular officials to Miami and Consul General Alejandro Padrón’s meetings with Cuban-Americans in this city, represented a "propitious occasion to reiterate the convening of the Fourth Conference on Nation and Emigration, which will reaffirm the important role of our citizens abroad in defense of Cuba," according to a tweet from our country's Consulate in the United States.
Cuban diplomats also met with members of the Alianza Martiana coalition and of the Foundation for the Normalization of the Relations between the United States and Cuba (Fornorm), according to information provided to the media.
Measures adopted by the administration of President Donald Trump significantly affect the Cuban community living in the U.S. and disrupt family relations, especially those related to travel restrictions, limitations on consular services, a reduction of allowed remittances and the elimination of commercial and charter flights to Cuban provinces - with flights now available only to Havana's José Martí International Airport.
According to statements by Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, director general of Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex), "The majority of the Cuban community in the U.S. rejects the aggressive policy toward Cuba of President Trump's administration and supports the end of the blockade. This confrontational policy is only favored by a minority, the extremely reactionary portion of the Cuban community in the country."
In fact, during the Republican primary in 2016, President Trump did very poorly among Cuban voters in Florida, as compared to other candidates. Hostility and economic attacks on Cuba do not serve his electoral interests, and affect Cubans severely. The U.S. President continues to be badly advised," the Cuban Foreign Minister argued on Twitter.
Despite the tightening of the blockade, Cuba will continue the natural, inevitable process of developing better relations with its citizens abroad and their descendants.
In context
-The "Dialogue of '78", promoted by the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, represented the beginning of a continuous, irreversible process of rapprochement between Cuba and the Cuban community abroad.
-During his recent visit to Argentina, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel officially announced plans to hold the Fourth Conference on Nation and Emigration, at a meeting with Cubans living there.
-Cuban diplomatic missions have identified the presence of Cuban communities in 124 countries.
-Approximately 1,485,618 native born Cubans residing abroad have been identified, not counting their descendants. Of these, 1,195,607 are registered with Cuban consulates.
Source: Juventud Rebelde interview with Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, Minrex director general of Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad.
No comments:
Post a Comment