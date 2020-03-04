For 10th Day in a Row, Turkish Regime’s Mercenaries Continue to Cut off Water from Hasaka City
Hasaka, SANA- For the 10th day in a row, the Turkish regime and its mercenaries of terrorist organizations have continued to cut off drinking water from Hasaka city and the surrounding residential neighborhoods in which 700 thousand people live.
Director General of the Water Institution in Hasaka Mahmoud al-Okla said in a statement to SANA reporter that “The problem of cutting off water and stopping the pumping of water from Alouk plant is continued for 10th day in a row because the mercenaries of the Turkish regime prevented the workers of the institution from entering to the plant which is located in the area where terrorists spread despite of many attempts over the last period to operate it”.
al-Okla pointed to the continued attempts “to allow the workers to return to the plant, which is the only source for providing drinking water for the city of Hasaka and the population compounds which are scattered along the water line from Alouk wells to Hasaka.”
He noted that “the Directorate in cooperation with international organizations is transporting drinking water from the wells of Tal Barak and Naffasha to the neighborhoods of the city of Hasaka as an emergency solution, but this procedure does not meet the need, and the problem is exacerbated day after day.
Mercenaries of the Turkish occupation intend to target the infrastructure and they continue their crimes against locals, as these mercenaries have previously cut off the water supply to the people of the city of Hasaka and the residential neighborhoods as the pumping of Alouk water pumping project is considered the main source for providing drinking water for these people.
Yara Ismail/ Ruaa al-Jazaeri
