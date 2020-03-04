Lavrov, Zarif Discuss Settlement of the Crisis in Syria
Moscow, SANA- Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, discussed on Wednesday with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif the settlement of crisis in Syria in the frame work of Astana understandings.
According to Russia Today website, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the discussions, by telephone, dealt with a number of urgent international issues including the common comprehensive work scheme regarding Iranian nuclear program in addition to settlement in Syria in the context of the agreements of the guarantor countries to Astana process.
In the same context, The Iranian Foreign Minister affirmed that Astana process led to enhancing stability and going ahead towards combating terrorism in Syria.
Zarif called in a statement for holding a meeting in light of Astana track as soon as possible on high level. He affirmed Iran’s readiness to host a summit on the guarantor states of Astana process in Iran.
Hybah Sleman/Mazen Eyon
