‘Massive Quarantine’ Over Covid-19 is the ‘Best Way:’ NY Governor
presstv.ir
People walk through a sparse international departure terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) as concern over the Coronavirus grows on March 7, 2020 in New York City. (AFP photo)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency over the spread of Coronavirus, suggesting that “massive quarantine is the best way.”
"There's no doubt that massive quarantine is the best way to slow the spread," Cuomo said Saturday, adding that 76 cases of the new virus have been reported in the state.
"Hundreds" of tests for Coronavirus have already been commissioned and the state is planning for more.
US coronavirus death toll reaches 17, confirmed cases pass 300
US coronavirus death toll reaches 17, confirmed cases pass 300
The death toll from the coronavirus in the United States reached 17 on Friday when health officials in Florida reported two fatalities.
"I would test as many people as you can test because you want to know," he said.
Cuomo slammed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in part for not authorizing automatic testing, which he said would "exponentially increase the number of tests you can do."
"We now need the CDC to authorize automatic testing," said the Democratic governor. "It's one thing that you don't do anything to help us, but at least don't handcuff us, and that's where we are right now."
Two New Yorkers who attended AIPAC conference tested positive for coronavirus
Two New Yorkers who attended AIPAC conference tested positive for coronavirus
The powerful pro-Israel lobby group in the US has said that two Americans who attended its conference this week have tested positive for the coronavirus.
More than two dozen US states are already grappling with the novel Coronavirus with over 300 cases reported across the country.
US President Donald Trump paid a visit to the CDC Friday to speak to reporters.
"I like the numbers being where they are. I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship," he said in reference to the covid-19 death toll in the United States.
US stocks plunge again as oil prices tumble
US stocks plunge again as oil prices tumble
Wall Street stocks have tumbled again and oil prices plunged around 10 percent amid the continuing coronavirus anxiety and worrisome economic indicators.
Yet, in reality, the fatalities appear to be on the rise in the US just like the rest of the world.
"This is what happens when you elect a BS artist to the most important job in the country," according to MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes.
