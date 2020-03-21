Schools to Close Tuesday
Online Reporter
Zimbabwe Sunday Mail
As a precautionary measure, the Government has ordered that all schools in the country, to include tertiary institutions, will close on Tuesday, March 24.
In a statement, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said “Government has thought it prudent to err on the side of caution, more so in respect of teaching institutions where human concentration and contact is expectedly high”.
He said the decision is part of the general precautionary measures the country is taking in light of the worldwide outbreak and rapid spread of the coronavirus.
