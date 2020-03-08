SWAPO to Demonstrate against Geingob Critics
by Sakeus Iikela
Swapo members gathered at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek in November 2019 for the party's final campaign rally ahead of the national elections. Photo: Sakeus Iikela
THE ruling Swapo Party says it will hold a peaceful demonstration to hit back at and submerge another planned national demonstration against its president Hage Geingob over the weekend.
Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa in an internal circular on Wednesday said the party's planned demonstration was prompted by continued resentment of some “unscrupulous” members of the public who have been inciting mass demonstrations against its president, Geingob.
She claimed that the planned demonstrations against Geingob was a clear indication that some people were undermining the “democratic election process exercised” by its members, supporters, and sympathisers.
Shaningwa therefore directed the party's regional structures to and wings to mobilise members and sympathisers to hold peaceful demonstrations in all consistencies countrywide until Geingob is inaugurated to serve a second term on 21 March.
“In light of the above, kindly assist the regional structures in carrying out the aforementioned task successfully,” Shaningwa said.
