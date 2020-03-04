Turkish Regime Admits Killing of Two of its Soldiers and Injury of 6 Others While Supporting Terrorist Organizations in Idleb
Ankara, SANA- Turkish Regime’s Defense Ministry admitted the killing of two of its soldiers and the injury of others while its forces were supporting terrorist organizations and ensuring their coverage in Idleb countryside.
The terrorist organizations positioned in Idleb receive direct support by the Turkish regime by various means and weapons and through providing terrorists with information to carry out their attacks against the safe villages and towns.
The Ministry said, in a statement, that two soldiers of its forces were killed and six others were injured in Idleb area.
Syrian Army units downed two drones for the Turkish regime’s forces in the surroundings of Saraqeb and to the east of Khan al-Sabil town in Idleb southeastern countryside.
Hala Zain
Ankara, SANA- Turkish Regime’s Defense Ministry admitted the killing of two of its soldiers and the injury of others while its forces were supporting terrorist organizations and ensuring their coverage in Idleb countryside.
The terrorist organizations positioned in Idleb receive direct support by the Turkish regime by various means and weapons and through providing terrorists with information to carry out their attacks against the safe villages and towns.
The Ministry said, in a statement, that two soldiers of its forces were killed and six others were injured in Idleb area.
Syrian Army units downed two drones for the Turkish regime’s forces in the surroundings of Saraqeb and to the east of Khan al-Sabil town in Idleb southeastern countryside.
Hala Zain
No comments:
Post a Comment