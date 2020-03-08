Sunday, March 08, 2020

US Occupation Forces Send Military and Logistical Convoy into Hasaka
Hasaka. SANA- The US occupation forces on Saturday sent a new convoy of trucks loaded with military and logistical reinforcements to the Syrian territories in another breach of international law.

Local sources said that the 10 trucks have entered Syrian territories, coming from Iraq through al-Waleed illegal crossing point, and moved from al-Ya’aroubyia to the US occupation base at Kharab-Aljer airport in al-Malkyia area in Qamishli countryside.

Mh. Ibrahim / Hazem Sabbagh
