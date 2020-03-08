US Occupation Forces Send Military and Logistical Convoy into Hasaka
Local sources said that the 10 trucks have entered Syrian territories, coming from Iraq through al-Waleed illegal crossing point, and moved from al-Ya’aroubyia to the US occupation base at Kharab-Aljer airport in al-Malkyia area in Qamishli countryside.
Mh. Ibrahim / Hazem Sabbagh
