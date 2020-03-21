ZANU-PF Joins Efforts to Curb Coronavirus
Yeukai Tazira and Rudo Muchedzi
Zimbabwe Herald
Zanu PF members should advocate zero tolerance to coronavirus, national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.
This comes after President Mnangagwa launched a US$26 million preparedness and response plan for coronavirus aimed at building an integrated and coordinated strategy on preventing the spread of the virus.
Zimbabwe has confirmed one cases of Covid-19.
Addressing party members at a Covid 19 awareness campaign launch in Harare yesterday, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri applauded President Mnangagwa for launching the preparedness and response plan for the pandemic adding that the party would implement every directive.
“On our part as the ruling party, we have seen it fit to implement every directive given by the First Secretary of the party and as such we are committed to add spar and impetus towards reinforcing the prevention of Covid 19.
“Efforts are currently underway internationally to curb this cruel vice. It is imperative to note that Zimbabwe is joining the whole international community in fighting Covid 19,” she said.
“Next week will be characterised by a nationwide blitz where provinces will simultaneously hold Provincial Coordinating Committee meetings where focus will be placed on the pandemic’’ she said
Thereafter, each province is going to despatch teams to all cells and villages in a bid to ensure that every Zimbabwean from all corners of the country are conscientised on Covid 19.
Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo said they are prepared and are responding to the pandemic in a collaborative and timely manner.
“Let me reiterate that my Ministry is already in response mode, despite not having confirmed any cases. Since the declaration of the outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern by World Health Organisation, the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce, the National Response Preparedness Taskforce and the Inter-Agency Coordinating Committee on Health have met regularly and have strengthened the coordination efforts that have provided input into the Plan. Our collaboration and strengthen coordination structures are key to success,” he said.
Zanu PF Political Commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda urged provincial party membership to engage in door-to-door awareness campaigns.
“Members who are using party resources must use them to engage in door-to-door campaigns to educate people on Covid 19 and also mobilising members ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections,” he said.
