Comrade Kim Il-sung 's Thoughts and Feats Will Shine Forever
They eagerly praised the sacred revolutionary life and achievements of the world-renowned contributors who made an immortal contribution to the realization of the socialist and global self-defeated feats in the professions.
President Rossiya Peace and the Unification Party pointed out:
July 8, 2020 is the great leader of the Korean people and a prominent national activistIt is the day of the 26th death of comrade Kim Il-sung .
He devoted himself to the people of his life and devoted everything to the prosperity of the nation and the unification feat of the nation.
Comrade Kim Il-sung 'sgreatideas and feats will shine forever.
The admiration of the admiration of the great man who touched with the passing of time was reflected in the professionalism of the Italian president of Italy Group.
Reminiscent of the great teacher and the great leader, the great leader ,President Kim Il-sung made an extraordinary contribution in the work of people's happiness, prosperity, and national progress. He said that he possesses extraordinary personality, and today he has high international authority.
Kim Il Sung ,Chairman of the Association of Comrades Kim Jong-il,President Kim Il-sung praised the founding of the Juche idea and the founder of the Socialist Chosun, which established the Democratic People's Republic of Korea as a socialist power, and an international political commissioner who built immortal achievements in carrying out the global self-sufficiency feat.
Emeritus President of the Latin American Juche Idea Institute, who visited our country and met the Great Leader many times, emphasized:
The world is great The most sublime tribute to President Kim Il-sung .
Revolutionary people in many countries He is well aware of Kim Il-sung 's immortal achievements and holds a respect for him.
Built on the socialist construction of the subject and the unification feat of the country The work of President Kim Il-sung will shine.
Chosun Central Communication
They eagerly praised the sacred revolutionary life and achievements of the world-renowned contributors who made an immortal contribution to the realization of the socialist and global self-defeated feats in the professions.
President Rossiya Peace and the Unification Party pointed out:
July 8, 2020 is the great leader of the Korean people and a prominent national activistIt is the day of the 26th death of comrade Kim Il-sung .
He devoted himself to the people of his life and devoted everything to the prosperity of the nation and the unification feat of the nation.
Comrade Kim Il-sung 'sgreatideas and feats will shine forever.
The admiration of the admiration of the great man who touched with the passing of time was reflected in the professionalism of the Italian president of Italy Group.
Reminiscent of the great teacher and the great leader, the great leader ,President Kim Il-sung made an extraordinary contribution in the work of people's happiness, prosperity, and national progress. He said that he possesses extraordinary personality, and today he has high international authority.
Kim Il Sung ,Chairman of the Association of Comrades Kim Jong-il,President Kim Il-sung praised the founding of the Juche idea and the founder of the Socialist Chosun, which established the Democratic People's Republic of Korea as a socialist power, and an international political commissioner who built immortal achievements in carrying out the global self-sufficiency feat.
Emeritus President of the Latin American Juche Idea Institute, who visited our country and met the Great Leader many times, emphasized:
The world is great The most sublime tribute to President Kim Il-sung .
Revolutionary people in many countries He is well aware of Kim Il-sung 's immortal achievements and holds a respect for him.
Built on the socialist construction of the subject and the unification feat of the country The work of President Kim Il-sung will shine.
Chosun Central Communication
No comments:
Post a Comment