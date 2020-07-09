President Kim Il-sung is Eternal in Our Hearts
Jin Hyo-bong, son of Li-min, an anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle contributor, pointed out that, on the occasion of the death of the great leader, he recalled the great man with the most godly heart.
I can't forget him forever, who smiled brightly and gave hot love.
President Kim Il-sung devoted everything to the liberation of his country and the completion of the socialist feat.
He has earned great respect from the people of many countries because he has built a great achievement that will last forever in the realization of the global self-sufficiency feat.
Jang Geum-cheon, the son of Jang Ul-hwa, the anti-revolutionary leader of China, said, “I can never forget the great love that the great leader gave to his family forever.
President Kim Il-sung always remembered his father who devoted himself to the anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle, and always remembered him.
On that unforgettable day in his arms, we reduced the warmth of a loving parent into a pebu.
President Kim Il-sung is eternal in our hearts.
China's Anti-Japanese Revolutionary Conflict Joo Bo-jung's daughter is around President Kim Il- sung is an intimate friend who has deeply revolutionary friendship with the Chinese people. He is not only a loving parent of our family, but also a great man who has built enormous achievements in the development of friendship between China and China. I couldn't help but missed the bondage of my mother.
The family of the anti-Japanese anti-Japanese revolutionary confessor Seo Soon-ok wrote their complaints like this.
Mother Leader He was in the country, please call our family who live abroad bestowed a bad love is a gift of love simyeonseo the match.
His benevolent voice made on that day is still in his ears today even after 20 years, and the precious video is kept in the heart in the shape of the sun.
Although we live abroad, we will always live with the pride of you as an overseas associate.
A number of overseas family members, including the wife of China's anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle leader Kang Ja-hwa and the great-grandson of Chae Se-young, also expressed their determination to contribute to the development of friendship between China and China by deeply impressing the world of the noble moral righteousness of the great leader .
Chosun Central Communication
Chosun Central Communication
