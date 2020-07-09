Great Leader Kim Jong Il Hailed By Workers and the People's Army Soldiers, Youth, Students
In the name of the great leader and the great general who stood high on the hill at Mansudae , in the name of the party, the regime, armed forces, social groups, the castle, the central institution, the People's Army of Korea, the Social Security Forces unit, the various institutions in Pyongyang, factories, enterprises, universities, etc. The old flower basket has calmed down.
In addition, the flower basket in the name of the Pyongyang branch of the anti-Japanese national democratic front calmed down.
The crowd greeted the statues of the great leader and the great general , reminiscent of the sacred revolutionary life of the world-renowned men.
Kim Il Sung University, People's muryeokseong, Shou enshrines many places of the capital, including the changjaksaGreat Leaderand theGreat Generalhas had a bouquet of flowers to the statue and taeyangsang institutions, enterprises, the Korean People's Army, military units, such as social security doeyeotda calm.
Workers from all over the country, people's soldiers, and youth students also expressed the sublime tribute to the statues and sun statues of the great leader and the great general who were high in their hometown.

