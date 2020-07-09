Discourse of the 1st Vice-President of Yeojeong Kim, Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea
Watching American people's psychological changes interestingly through TV reports, which later suggested the possibility of meeting with the head of the United States, was only a simple time for breakfast.
This is my personal thought, but I don't know it, but I think something like the summit talks will not happen this year.
But it is also unknown.
This is because no one knows what will happen suddenly according to the judgment and determination of the two leaders.
However, it is obvious that the US-Korea summit is necessary for the United States if anyone needs it, and we should look at such incidents for the fact that it is absolutely impractical and useless for us.
Let's say that the summit summit is going to be successful. The United States is reassured by continuing dialogue with our leadership, and once again we can have a safe time secured by establishing friendships between the heads, but we have no success or expectation to take in negotiations with the United States. .
I think the summit meeting is unnecessary, and at least not useful to us, this year and further into the future, unless there is a decisive lip change in the United States in the presence of a deep confrontation and unresolvable disagreement.
Moreover, I think the US-Korea summit talks this year should not be accepted, no matter how much the United States wants, whether it is possible or not.
To put it in three simple terms: First, if it was necessary, it was only needed by the United States, and it was useless to us. Second, we had to face Americans who had no courage to try a new challenge, and we would only spend our time again and remain. This is because there is a risk that the special relationship between the brains that have been brought back may be damaged. Third, it is because there is absolutely no need to do so because Bolton like trash predicted it.
Actually, what we need right now is not the summit meeting or the result, but let's put our friendships together with our heads in our relationship so that we don't happen to be a political disaster for them, and let's hold our ankles and have a safe time. There will be a purpose.
And if you talk to the brain now, it's obvious that it will only be used as someone's boring pride.
The United States may be worried that it will receive Christmas gifts that it has not received yet.
I think it's entirely up to them to decide whether or not the United States will be in trouble for being caught up in that trouble.
If we are bored at times, we will have to look at what will happen if we scrutinize here and there and spit out weak sounds and focus on useless things like economic pressure and military threats against us.
I don't have any information on the presence or absence of such events, but I think it's clear that our leadership will not forever address the various dangerous pressures the United States sends to us.
However, it seems that the special friendship between our comrades and the President of the United States is very strong when we see that the US is not extremely afraid.
It is clear that at this time, if the United States is anxious and takes a dangerous action that will provoke our critical reaction to the grass, it will be a touch on the sleeping killer and the results will be uninteresting.
In recent years, the US should immediately go through the basic purpose of tapping the working-level negotiations or summit meetings between the United States.
The United States wants to have a safe time by keeping us open to the door of conversation.
And I think the United States may want to return to the same negotiation terms as in Hanoi.
Come back and look back now, the United States had the potential to paralyze our nuclear core and disrupt our prospective nuclear program as soon as possible, in the beginning of 2019, in the form of partial sanctions in Hanoi. .
At that time, we could say that it was a time when we took a risk to break the chain of sanctions and try to improve the lives of our people as soon as possible even at the risk of being inconvenient.
However, when the summit meeting was held at Panmunjom on June 30, 2019, our chairman comrade preached a bright outlook and economic support for North Korea's economy and, as a prerequisite, a dream of splendid transformation and rapid economic prosperity to the President of the United States, demanding further denuclearization measures. In order to achieve this, we will never exchange our sanctions and the security of the people and the future of sanctions, and the suffering that the United States has forced us to turn into hatred against the United States. He made it clear that we would survive through our own obsessive sanctions and lead our way, with our own power.
Since then, we have completely thrown the issue of sanctions off the agenda for negotiations with the United States.
I think that the basic theme of the US-Korea negotiations over the past period of 《Denuclearization Measures vs. Disarmament》 should now be corrected by the framework of 《Reversal of hostility versus resumption of US-Korea negotiations》.
It is not that we cannot afford to impose sanctions, but what is it that will lead us to America?
We hope that you do not have the foolish dream of regaining some of the sanctions that the United States has now come to the summit in Hanoi and the permanent destruction of large nuclear facilities such as the Ningbyeon District, the backbone of our nuclear development.
President Trump's personal sentiment toward President Trump is undoubtedly strong and good, but our government should not adjust the US tactics and our nuclear program in accordance with our current relationship with the President.
We also have to deal with President Trump, and then we need to cover the US government and even the entire United States.
Looking at the comments of senior US officials for the next few days, we can see what we need to do regardless of our relationship with the President.
In the yard where the US Department of State expresses its willingness to talk, or even the president goes on to reveal good relations with our leadership and suggests the possibility of meetings with the United States, the person called the US Secretary of Defense again forgot what kind of 《CVID》 and moved toward our country. He did not hide the hostile remarks 《Poor Exiles》.
I don't want to say whether it's an intentional bust, or a result of the president's uncertain power of control, to make a big mistake against the president and under him.
In any case, even if the relationship between the seasoned leaders is good, the United States is refusing us and becoming hostile.
It's time to think about our relationship with President Trump and be wary of making mistakes we shouldn't.
In recent years, the United States has been prolonging the Presidential Administrative Orders related to the anti-government sanctions for a year or more, and it is said that the “Human Rights Issue” should be “solved” prior to the improvement of US-Korea relations. We are aiming and touching us in such cases as reassigning ``the worst human trafficking country'' and ``Tero Supporting State'', but it can be seen from this alone that the US anti-ship dash cannot be withdrawn.
Even if the United States, whose constitutional rejection of us has become a ``soil disease,'' passes the current presidential election ``crisis,'' we have to foresee a number of hostile actions toward us after that. I think it is time for us to think more about improving our ability to respond to the United States' counter-confrontational crisis that will continue to continue.
We must manage long-term threats from the United States, deter such threats, and develop promising plans to defend our national interests and sovereignty in the midst of that, and solidify our capabilities and continue to develop.
The attempt to resume the denuclearization negotiations between the United States and the United States is a busy issue for the United States, not a busy and desired issue.
I don't need to face up with the United States, who only thinks about how and what to take away from the talks, and I think it's a matter of first looking at and decisively seeing a major change in attitude.
It would be easier and more beneficial for the United States to steal our heads and steal our heads so that our cores do not pose a threat to them.
We have no intention of threatening the United States, and Chairman Dong-ji also revealed a clear stance to President Trump.
If you don't touch us but just hurt us, everything will flow comfortably.
We are not saying that we will never denuclearize, but we are making it clear that we are not doing it now, and to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, we are reminded that many changes of the other side, irreversible serious measures, must be taken simultaneously in parallel with our actions.
When it comes to many changes on the other side, it is clear that it is not about sanctions removal.
I didn't originally want to write to South Korea, but to Americans.
Lastly, I would like to share my impressions of the American Independence Day celebrations I saw on TV reports a few days ago.
If possible, I received permission from the comrades that I would like to personally obtain a DVD containing an Independence Day celebration in the future.
Chairman Dong-ji asked to convey his greetings to President Trump's business, saying he wishes for good results.
July 10, 2020
Pyongyang
2020-07-10
