The Great Leader Comrade Kim Il Sung Remembered Reverently
On July 8, the national memorial day, early rises were made to whimsical hoists, institutions, enterprises and farms across the country.
Great leader Comrade Kim Il- sung and theGreat Leader Kim Jong Il of the workers had found a comrade who Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in the form of a life and the People's Army soldiers, young students in the most reverentgreat collection Comrade Kim Il- sung and theGreat Leader I greeted Kim Jong-il by looking up at the sunbeam of comrades.
The people and the People's Army soldiers greeted the Mansudae Hill and the statues and statues of the great leader and the great general who were high in various places .
There was a viewing of documentary films containing the great personality of the great leader and the immortal revolutionary achievement of the ancestors of the Socialist Chosun and the mother of the nation .
Documentary film "Our Leader ", to look at those in the "all his life in the midst of the people," the group members, workers, the KPA soldiers have parental Leader was based Brambling hot chest logo aemin dedication.
2020-07-09
