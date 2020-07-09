President Kim Il Sung Remembered
The whole country, from Pyongyang to the northernmost tip, areas along the Military Demarcation Line, the remote mountain villages and solitary islands on the West Sea, was brimming with deep reverence for the peerless patriot and great man.
On July 8, flags were flown at half-staff at all flagpoles, institutions, industrial establishments and farms across the country.
An endless stream of visitors flowed into the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun where President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il are preserved in their lifetime appearance.
Working people, service personnel, youth and students and other visitors made deep bows to the beaming images of the great leaders with utmost reverence for them.
Baskets of flowers were laid at the statues of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang in the name of Party, government and military organs, social organizations, ministries and national agencies, units of the Korean People's Army and the Public Security Forces and institutions and industrial establishments at all levels and universities in Pyongyang.
A flower basket was also laid there in the name of the Pyongyang Mission of the Anti-imperialist National Democratic Front.
Working people, servicepersons, youth and students in other parts of the country visited the statues of the great leaders and portraits of their beaming images in their localities to pay homage to them.
Documentaries on the personality traits as a great man and undying exploits of the President, founding father of socialist Korea and father of the nation, were screened as part of the commemorative events.
Meanwhile, families of foreigners related to his revolutionary activities, in the messages sent on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of his demise, lauded him as the outstanding leader and benevolent father.
“I am remembering the peerlessly great man in great reverence on the occasion of the anniversary of his passing,” said the son of Ri Min, a Korean in China related to the anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle.
He said he could not forget the beaming image of the President who showed warm love for him.
He devoted his all to liberating Korea and accomplishing the socialist cause, he said.
“He commanded absolute respect of the peoples of many countries for the great feats he had performed for achieving the cause of global independence.”
Zhang Jinquan, son of Chinese anti-Japanese revolutionary martyr Zhang Weihua, Zhou Wei, daughter of Zhou Baozhong, a Chinese related to the anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle, and others expressed their will to contribute to developing the DPRK-China friendly relationship as they told impressive stories about his noble moral obligation.
