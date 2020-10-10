Members of Leadership Body of Party Central Committee Visit Kumsusan Palace of the Sun
Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, first vice-chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly; Pak Pong Ju, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, vice-chairman of the DPRK State Affairs Commission and vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee; Kim Tok Hun, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and premier of the DPRK Cabinet; and other members of the leadership body of the Party Central Committee visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on October 9 on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the WPK.
A flower basket in the name of Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un was laid at the statues of the great leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.
Also placed there were the flower baskets in the names of the WPK Central Committee, the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK and the Cabinet of the DPRK.
The visitors paid high tribute to the statues of the great leaders.
In the halls of immortality where the great leaders are preserved in their lifetime appearance, they made deep bows to the great leaders who devoted their whole life to the strengthening and development of the WPK, the prosperity of the country and the people’s well-being.
