New Stamps Issued in DPRK
The State Stamp Bureau of the DPRK issued new stamps on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea.
Seen on the upper part of the stamps are letters "Celebration of the 75th Founding Anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea".
A stamp carrying the fluttering Party flag shows well the history and exploits of the WPK which has achieved only victories and glory for 75 years.
The stamp with letters "The People-first Principle" reflects the political ideal of the WPK which has translated the dreams and ideals of people into reality, making selfless, devoted efforts for them.
2020-10-10
