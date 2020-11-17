Lavrov: Late al- Moallem Was a Senior Professional, Loyal to His Country
17 November، 2020
Moscow, SANA- Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, described late Walid al-Moallem, the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister as a senior professional diplomat who has been loyal to his country.
“Al- Moallem was a very high-ranking professional diplomat and had human features at the same time .. I spent a lot of time with him, and we had many informal conversations,” Lavrov said at a press conference, adding that the late Minister “was a close friend of him, the Russian people and all Russian diplomats who worked in the Middle East and they knew him and his diplomatic talent and capabilities.”
Lavrov added, “The deep knowledge of the late Moallem and his unlimited loyalty to his country undoubtedly contributed to Syria’s preservation of its independence, sovereignty and true friends.”
The Presidency of the Cabinet and the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry have mourned the death of Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem who passed away on Monday at dawn.
Manar Salameh/ Mazen Eyon
No comments:
Post a Comment