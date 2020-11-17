President Al-Assad Receives a Number of Condolence Cables on Demise of Minister Al-Moallem
17 November، 2020
Damascus, SANA- President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday received a number of condolence cables on the demise of Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem.
Advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Ali Larijani, expressed in the cable his sincerest condolences on the death of al-Moallem, affirming that al-Moallem’s role can’t be forgotten in the field of combating Takfiri terrorism and enhancing the security of the region.
In his cable, President of the Turkish National Party Dogo Princik, described the late al-Moallem as an expert man of state, an exceptional personality, and a dear friend of the Turkish people and the Turkish Republic, pointing out that his loss was not a big loss for the Syrian people, but also for the Turkish people and all the peoples of the region.
The Secretary-General of the General Conference of Arab Parties, Qassem Saleh, said that the Arab world lost with the departure of al-Moallem, a prominent figure in the political and diplomatic history of Syria, a veteran expert in politics and a solid defender of his homeland and its people, and one of the pillars of Syrian steadfastness.
Head of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council in Lebanon, Sheikh Abd al-Amir Qabalan, said that with the departure of Minister al-Moallem, the nation has lost one of the most prominent Arab diplomats defending the right causes of their nation, just as Syria has lost a senior man of state and a long-standing diplomat.
Bushra Dabin/ Mazen Eyon
No comments:
Post a Comment