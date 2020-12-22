22nd Meeting of Political Bureau of 7th WPK Central Committee Held
The 22nd meeting of the Political Bureau of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea was held at the office building of the Party Central Committee on December 29.
Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the WPK, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and Supreme Commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, was present at the meeting.
The meeting was attended by members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and members and alternate members of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee.
Under the guidance of the Supreme Leader, Kim Jae Ryong, vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee, presided over the meeting.
The meeting studied the preparations for the 8th Congress of the WPK.
The meeting examined and confirmed the qualifications of delegates who had been elected at the conferences of the WPK organizations at all levels, discussed and confirmed the proposals for forming the presidium, members of the platform and secretariat of the 8th Congress of the Party and schedules according to the agendas of the Party Congress and deliberated on the documents to be presented to the Party Congress.
The Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee made a serious discussion on the above-said issues and approved the agendas.
It adopted a decision on holding the 8th Congress of the WPK early in January 2021.
The meeting appreciated that innovative achievements and progress were made in all fields during the 80-day campaign thanks to the great political enthusiasm of the entire Party and all the people so as to provide excellent conditions for the 8th Party Congress, and all the preparations for the Party Congress are going on smoothly. It stressed that the success of the Party Congress should be thoroughly guaranteed by keeping on the effective preparations.
The Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee also made an in-depth study and discussion on a series of important issues to be presented to the 8th Party Congress and made relevant decisions.
KCNA
2020-12-30
