WPK Central Committee Convenes 22nd Politburo Meeting
The 22nd meeting of the Political Bureau of the Seventh Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea took place at the office building of the WPK Central Committee on Tuesday.
Kim Jong Un, chairman of the WPK, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, attended the meeting.
Present there were members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and members and alternate members of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee.
Under the guidance of Chairman Kim Jong Un, Kim Jae Ryong, vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee, presided over the meeting.
The meeting studied the preparations for the Eighth Congress of the WPK.
It screened and decided on the delegates who had been elected at the conferences of WPK organizations at all levels, discussed and confirmed the proposals for forming the presidium, platform members and secretariat of the congress and schedules according to its agenda and deliberated on the documents to be presented to it.
The Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee made an in-depth study of the above issues and approved the agenda items.
It adopted a decision on holding the Eighth Congress of the WPK early in January 2021.
The meeting appreciated that all fields made innovative achievements and progress during the 80-day campaign, thanks to the extraordinary political enthusiasm of the whole Party and all the people, thus providing excellent conditions for the holding of the congress, and that all the preparations for the congress are going ahead smoothly. It emphasized the need to go ahead with its preparations in an efficient way in order to thoroughly guarantee its success.
The Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee also made an in-depth study and discussion of a series of important issues to be laid before the congress and adopted relevant decisions.
KCNA-THE PYONGYANG TIMES
