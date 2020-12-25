Somalia Security Forces Kill 7 Shabaab Militants in Gedo
Friday, December 25, 2020
Photo: Members of the Somali National Army during a past operation. File | AFP
Xinhua News Agency
Mogadishu
Somali security forces killed seven members of al-Shabaab militants on Thursday in an operation in Garbaharey, a town in Somalia's southern region of Gedo, a government official confirmed on Friday.
Adam Abdi Hirsi, the operations commander of Garbaharey said that the army got intelligence of the militants' presence in villages in the town.
"Our forces advanced to areas where the militants were hiding and we killed seven al-Shabaab fighters during a fierce confrontation with the militants," said Hirsi.
The latest incident came amid sustained operations by Somali army against al-Shabaab fighters in central and southern regions where the militants are still in control of the rural areas, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.
