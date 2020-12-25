Nigeria on Red Alert Over Plan to Attack Public Spaces
Friday, December 25, 2020
By Mohammed Momoh
West Africa Correspondent
Nation Media Group
There is a plan to launch attacks on vulnerable public spaces during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Nigerian government has revealed.
As such, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed personnel across parts of the country to ensure enhanced security.
The red alert is based on intelligence gathered by Nigeria's secret police operating under the Department of State Services (DSS).
Mr Abdullahi Gana, the Commandant General of NSCDC, has directed officers and men of the corps to ensure effective security in Nigeria to proactively deal with any planned sabotage and mayhem during the holiday period.
According to him, the directive is necessary in the event of threats to life and property issued by unnamed unscrupulous persons.
DSS on December 23, 2020 alerted Nigerians of plans by some criminals elements to launch violent attacks on public places, including key and vulnerable points during the yuletide season.
The planned attacks, according to the DSS, were to be executed through the use of explosives and other dangerous weapons.
The Public Relations Officer of DSS, Mr Peter Afunayan, said in a statement that the planned attacks were intended to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the government.
The Service advised Nigerians to be vigilant and report suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies.
Nigeria has been under pressure from criminal elements, especially bandits and jihadists who have been involved in abduction, kidnapping and killing of innocent persons across Nigeria.
They have directed attacks at soft targets, including innocent children, students as well as travellers.
For instance, no fewer than 344 students from Kankara in Katsina State were abducted on December 11, 2020 but were later rescued after heated negotiations.
