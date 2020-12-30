Flower Baskets to Kim Jong Un from Foreign Organizations and Figures
Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un was presented with flower baskets from foreign organizations and figures on December 29 on the occasion of the 9th anniversary of his assumption of the supreme commandership of the armed forces of the DPRK.
The foreign organizations are the Asia-Pacific Regional Committee for Supporting Peaceful Reunification of Korea, the Beijing Chao Ya International Cultural Exchange Center in China, the Beijing international cultural development center for China-DPRK friendship, and the Japan Committee for Supporting the Independent and Peaceful Reunification of Korea.
The foreign personages are the family of the former Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Shin Kanemaru and Ibrahim Mantu, chairman of the Nigeria-Korea Friendship Association.
That day, the Supreme Leader was presented with a flower basket from the family of Zhang Weihua, a Chinese anti-Japanese revolutionary martyr, on the occasion of the 9th anniversary of his assumption of the supreme commandership of the armed forces of the DPRK and the New Year Juche 110 (2021).
KCNA
2020-12-30
