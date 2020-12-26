Ethiopia: Peace Should Be a Priority, Not Election Say Opposition Parties
While not dismissing the concern about peace, the Ethiopian Election Board says extending the election is not a solution. Schedule for the next election is announced
Some of the participants of the meeting with NEBE (Photo : NEBE)
Borkena
December 25, 2020
The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) on Friday had a discussion with opposition political parties in the country regarding the upcoming election.
Political parties expressed concern about the security situation in different parts of Ethiopia which they think would make the election impossible. They say peace should be a priority, not the sixth general election. It means an extension of the election.
But the election board does not seem to accept that position. Bertukan Mideksa, Chairperson of Board, said that it is not an appropriate measure to extend the election. She remarked “Apart from putting solutions to problems that we might encounter, it is not appropriate to extend the election.”
Furthermore, the Board said that the government will do its part on matters related to peace,and the Electoral board will do its part regarding the election.
In a statement published on its social media page, the Board said that political party leaders were briefed about works that have been done as part of the preparation for the next election and works that are still underway.
The Board, via the chairperson, also said that it will work to make the election a democratic and fair one. And the Board has announced the election dates. June 5, 2021, will be the election date for all parts of Ethiopia except for the two city-states (Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa) and Tigray region.
Election dates for Dire Dawa and Addis Ababa is June 12, 2021. As for Tigray, a new schedule will be announced depending on the situation in the region.
The sixth general election was supposed to take place in August 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus situation in the country after the House of the Federation and House of People’s Representative approved it following a constitutional inquiry commission report.
No comments:
Post a Comment