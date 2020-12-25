Tigray Cabinet Members Named, Provisional Administration Discloses Provisional Administration
Borkena
December 24, 2020
Tigray region Provisional Administration disclosed names of new cabinet members who will be part of the administration until the next election — which is expected to take place in about a year’s time if all goes well.
Head of the region’s administration office, Gebremeskel Kassa, told Ethiopian News Agency, as reported by EBC, that eleven of the sixteen cabinet members have started work.
Furthermore, the report said that the members of the cabinet who have not yet started work are expected to start in the weeks to come. It is unspecified why they were unable to start work with the rest of the cabinet.
The lists of appointed cabinet members for the provisional administration and their roles is as follows :
1) Kahsay Birhanu (Finance Office Head)
2) Alula Habteab (Road construction and Transport office Head)
3) Fasika Amdeselassie (Health Office head)
4) Abera Nigussie (Justice Office head)
5) Etenesh Nigussie (Government Communication Affairs Office head)
6) Yosef Tesfay (Trade, Industry and Urban Development Head)
7) Tesfaye Solomon (Education office head)
8) Gebrehiwot Legesse (Water Research and Design Office Head)
9) Solomon Abera (Water Resource Office Head)
10) Abraha Desta (Social Justice Office Head)
No comments:
Post a Comment