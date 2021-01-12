Georgia Man Arrested Following Capitol Insurrection Has Died by Suicide
Supporters of President Donald Trump scale a wall on the Senate side of the Capitol Building in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College results, Jan. 6, 2021. Poor planning among a constellation of government agencies and a restive crowd encouraged by President Trump set the stage for the unthinkable.(Jason Andrew/The New York Times)
Credit: NYT
By Jeremy Redmon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Investigators: Christopher Georgia killed by a gunshot wound
An Alpharetta man who was among those arrested following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday has killed himself, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Christopher Georgia, 53, died Saturday from a gunshot wound to his chest, said M. Ruffin, an investigator for the office. Georgia’s body was found in the basement of a home in a subdivision near Brierfield and Mid Broadwell roads, Alpharetta police records show. Police found two rifles at the home.
Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C., arrested Georgia Wednesday evening and charged him with “unlawful entry of public property” and violating the city’s 6 p.m. curfew in connection with last week’s storming of the Capitol by President Trump’s supporters.
He pleaded not guilty Thursday, D.C. Superior Court records show, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported his involvement in Friday’s editions.
His attorney, Marnitta King, declined to comment. His family did not respond to requests for comment.
Georgia was among several Peach State residents who traveled to Washington Wednesday. Online sleuths have identified Savannah QAnon adherent Dominic Box, Americus lawyer McCall Calhoun and former Georgia resident Eric Munchel as among the hundreds who breached the U.S. Capitol.
