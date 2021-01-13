Ugandan Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A photo montage of Minister Baltazar Kasirivu-Atwooki and his car which was shot at by unknown gunmen on Wednesday morning.
Dr Kasirivu who is also the Bugangaizi West Member of Parliament was allegedly waylaid by gunmen at around 1am at Kakora village, Nyalweyo town council in Kakumiro District, a few kilometers away from his home.
Ugandan Minister of State for the Vice Presidency, Dr Baltazar Kasirivu-Atwooki, has this morning survived an assassination attempted by gunmen who fired bullets at his vehicle in an ambush.
Dr Kasirivu, who is also the Bugangaizi West Member of Parliament, was allegedly waylaid by gunmen at around 1am at Kakora village, Nyalweyo town council in Kakumiro District, a few kilometres away from his home.
Dr Kasirivu, who was in his vehicle returning from a radio programme at Emambya FM in Kakumiro Town, faced gunfire where over eight bullets riddled through the vehicle.
He and his driver escaped unhurt after the driver sped off from the scene.
Dr Kasirivu told Daily Monitor that he survived because of God’s mercy. He suspects the attack is politically motivated ahead of tomorrow’s general elections.
“They almost finished our lives. As we were approaching my home at a swampy place, unknown people who were armed with guns opened fire on us. As gunfire raged, I told the driver to speed off and that is how we escaped unhurt. I don’t know who was behind this attack but I have informed the police. It was a miracle for me to survive,” he said.
The minister’s bodyguard, who was driving the vehicle, said the ambush was laid by about two gunmen who were firing from both sides.
The Kakumiro District Police Commander, Mr Twaha Buyinza confirmed that there was a shooting at the minister’s car adding that police investigations have commenced.
“I can confirm that there was a shooting at the minister’s car but we immediately dispatched police from Nyalweyo and more police officers are going to be dispatched to the scene of the crime to investigate the matter,” he said.
Dr Kasirivu is vying for Bugangaizi West MP seat on an independent ticket after he lost in the September 2020 NRM party primary elections. He is facing Fred Byamukama (NRM) and Annet Kusingura (indep).
Report by Alex Tumuhimbise
