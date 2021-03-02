Africa: 103,706 Deaths As Continent Marks One Year of Covid-19
Lisa Ferdinando/U.S. Secretary of Defense/Flickr
2 MARCH 2021
allAfrica.com
Cape Town — As of March 2, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,906,140 .
Reported deaths in Africa reached 104,021 and 3,477,952 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,513,959 - and 50,077 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 483,766 ), Tunisia ( 233,669 ), Egypt ( 183,010 ), Ethiopia ( 159,972 ), and Nigeria ( 156,017 ).
For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University ( world map ) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.
AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.
No comments:
Post a Comment