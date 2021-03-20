Al-Mahdi Briefs Comoros Officials on GERD Risks for Sudan
NUP Deputy President Mariam al-Mahdi talking to Sudan Tribune in Paris on 23 October 2017
March 19, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Foreign Minister held talks with her counterpart of Comoros to explain Sudan’s position regarding the ongoing negotiations on the Renaissance Dam between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia.
Mariam al-Mahdi arrived in the Comoros capital, Moroni, where she was received by Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Union of Comoros, on Friday.
The foreign ministry said in a statement released in Khartoum that al-Mahdi held briefed Dhoulkamal about the stalled tripartite talks over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).
"This visit comes within the framework of an African tour to explain Sudan’s position on the importance of concluding a binding and legal agreement on the Renaissance Dam," said the statement.
The minister warned about the risks that would be caused for Sudan by an uncoordinated filling of the GERD’s reservoir, further said the statement.
The Union of Comoros represents the East African countries in the African Union Council that facilitates the GERD negotiations.
Sudan recently proposed that the African Union, the European Union, the United Nations and the United States form a quadripartite mediation after nine years with talks with Ethiopian without reaching an agreement.
Addis Ababa said planning to launch the second phase of the GERD reservoir during the wet season next July without coordinating with Sudan and Egypt.
Khartoum warned that the unilateral filling represents a threat to Sudan’s national security.
Besides threatening electricity generation from Merowe and Roseires dams, the process will threaten the safety of the Roseires Dam and of 20 million Sudanese living in the downstream river basin.
