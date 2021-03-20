Zimbabwe Head-of-State Congratulates New Tanzania President
20 MAR, 2021 - 15:03
Political Editor Zimbabwe Herald
President Mnangagwa has reassured the newly sworn-in Tanzanian President Cde Samia Saluhu Hassan of his unwavering commitment to continue working with Tanzania bilaterally, regionally and also on the international front.
Cde Hassan was sworn-in on Friday to complete the rest of the term of the country’s former President John Magufuli, who passed away on Wednesday, due to heart complications.
The Magufuli term ends in 2025.
In his congratulatory message, the President said Zimbabwe and Tanzania enjoy excellent relations, born in the liberation struggle.
“Your Excellency and dear Sister, as you assume this important office, allow me to note with satisfaction the excellent long-standing relations that exist between our two countries which were born during the days of our struggle for liberation and self-determination. Let me assure you of my unwavering commitment to continue working with you to further strengthen and broaden these excellent relations for the mutual benefit of our two countries and peoples,” the President said.
Apart from working together bilaterally, the President added that Zimbabwe is ready to work with Tanzania in SADC “to enhance regional integration; and the African Union to achieve the goal of our agenda 2063; and other multilateral fora for peace, security and development.
“I wish you, Your Excellency, personal good health and success, and peace and prosperity for the friendly people of the United Republic of Tanzania,” said the President.
The late Cde Magufuli, who led the campaign for the removal of unjust economic sanctions that were imposed on Zimbabwe by western will be buried on March 25.
No comments:
Post a Comment