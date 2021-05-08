Cuba Grateful for Intellectuals’ Position Denouncing the Blockade
Party First Secretary and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel tweeted his thanks to the In Defense of Humanity Network for its message demanding an end to the U.S. blockade of Cuba
Author: Milagros Pichardo Pérez | internet@granma.cu
May 6, 2021 09:05:38
Photo: TELESUR
“Thanks to intellectuals of the entire world who add prestige with their signatures to our long, determined struggle against the blockade. The redh, founded during other threatening days for Cuba, understands very well the seriousness of the siege the empire has imposed on us.”
With these words, the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez tweeted his gratitude to members of the In Defense of Humanity Network (redh) who signed a message demanding an end to the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.
Released on May Day, the communiqué appealed to lovers of peace, justice and international law to denounce the unprecedented aggressiveness of the blockade in place for over 60 years.
Included among the signatories are former Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, José (Pepe) Mujica, Evo Morales Ayma and Fernando Lugo Méndez; well-respected figures like Noam Chomsky, Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, Elena Poniatowska, Danny Glover, Ignacio Ramonet, Adán Chávez Frías, David Choquehuanca, Hebe De Bonafini, Frei Betto, Atilio A. Borón and Stella Calloni, as well as organizations and institutions adding their voices in opposition to the cruel policy, reinforced by the Trump administration with more than 240 additional measures, despite the hardships posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The text describes the blockade as genocidal and a crime against humanity, according to the Geneva Convention of 1948 and the Rome ruling of the International Criminal Court, emphasizing its economic and social impact on the Cuban people and calling on all to fulfill their ethical duty to denounce this injustice and demand that the principles of peace, international law, multilateralism, and mutual respect prevail, as the only way to guarantee the survival of the human species on the planet.
No comments:
Post a Comment