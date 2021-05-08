The Prodigal Son, the Godmother... and the Latest Farce Against Cuba
Fake hunger striker Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara sought attention at Calixto García University Hospital, where he was examined and no signs of malnutrition were found
Author: José LLamos Camejo | informacion@granmai.cu
May 7, 2021 14:05:26
Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara was received at Calixto García University Hospital’s Emergency Center, after arriving in public health transport, conscious and walking without difficulty. Photo: Screenshot
The innocent glance turned to one of surprise, just like the tone of the response: "Elementary school classes at this time of day! The comment, however, is not attributable to the ten years of age of the person speaking.
The reaction of any adult not carefully watching the TV would be similar to Maria Carla's, when he or she heard the amplified voice offering the “elementary” explanation: "Look, here’s something important, when you count one, two, three, with your fingers, you start."
This is the level of detail of the instructions that salaried puppets in Cuba receive from abroad, on how to create or simulate disorder and chaos in our country, and thus give credence to the unsubstantiated slanders, with which they attempt to justify all variety of aggressions.
The "teacher" who María Carla heard on Cuban television’s Nightly News was none other than Karla Velázquez, a Venezuelan resident in Mexico, expert in projects and head of the Cuba Program for the National Democratic Institute (NDI).
The NDI is a non-governmental agency in the United States that finances groups of individuals to carry out subversive, destabilization plans in progressive countries, which has lately been focusing its attention, in particular, on Cuba and Nicaragua.
The voice of the aforementioned person was broadcast on television as (another) piece of evidence regarding what and who are behind the San Isidro comedians disguised as political dissidents.
It turns out that in the broadcast "class," Ms. Karla Velázquez had on the Cuban end of the phone line a crony of the "artist" Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, her "godson," expert in mounting farces, and she was giving him detailed directions which he was to convey to Otero, in the name of "La madrina, because that’s what he calls me, too, and the police don’t know it."
Before giving the orders, she offered a brief conceptual brushstroke, taken from the U.S. Army manual on unconventional warfare, outlining how and why a hunger strike is conducted, plus how to film it with cell phones, and reminded her puppet - I mean, her godson, subordinate – of an important detail: "I direct you."
Her exact words were: "The first thing is that a hunger strike has demands, it’s a method that can be successful if one does it well. To do it well you need to have some demands; the first one should be the easiest to meet, so that you don't die of hunger, because you don't want to die. So the three demands I’ll send in writing to Afrik (Africa Reina on social media, the counterrevolutionary named Yenicelis Borroto Vega), so you can tell him."
The material and arguments presented to Cuban television viewers by journalist Humberto López include other images and audio recordings, which leave no doubt, if anyone has any, about the anti-Cuban scheme, which is not unknown or new, but continues, from one failure to the next.
Otero Alcantara is far from being the artist he pretends to be. Art, regardless of ideology, is respectful and authentic, and it is art; elements that this character's work lacks.
He starred in one of his most offensive, grotesque "performances," shamelessly desecrating our flag. This is not the only obscenity in public places of which, in the name of art, he has been the author.
At the end of November, in the company of others of his stripe, he simulated a first "hunger strike," which was almost immediately exposed, since his food bills came to light through the online shopping app TuEnvío.
In his latest "strike," which began at the end of April, following instructions from "The Godmother," Otero Alcántara has enjoyed the backing of the always-ready private media, at the service of the Cuban Revolution’s enemies.
With respect to the most recent chapter in the farce, Cuban television reported that on April 30, a small group of ten delinquent provocateurs, disguised as dissidents, put on another show, this time on Obispo Street in Havana.
The report indicated that the thugs, with a view toward gaining media visibility, chose a crowded site, a line outside a store. They planned to march to Otero Alcantara's home, although this was not their real interest, which was to please their mentors and receive a miserly monetary reward. Step by step, they are following in detail the U.S. Army’s 2019 unconventional warfare manual, as outlined as Action 29 in that document, referring to symbolic acts, and number 166 which proposes blending in with the public to create confusion.
The ringleader of this last provocation, Esteban Rodriguez Lopez, who is unemployed and lives in Old Havana, has a "brilliant career" as a criminal. His relationship with antisocial elements is well known; he has been convicted of illicit economic activity, reception of stolen property, theft, misappropriation, robbery with violence, assault, disturbing the public order, and resisting arrest, among other crimes.
Also presented on Cuban television was the audio of an individual of Cuban origin resident in the U.S. state of Texas, reporting that he was collecting money to send it to his people in Cuba, explaining that Esteban had already received dollars, and that people over there were collaborating with him, here.
Nonetheless, how different is the Cuba they attempt to sell, floating endless slanders and falsehoods, staged in theater performances, and the Cuba which, displaying the supreme humanity of its health system, does not discriminate against anyone who requires medical attention, as was the case at Havana’s Calixto Garcia hospital, on the morning of May 2, when one of the leaders of the so-called San Isidro Movement arrived: Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara, himself.
The information issued by health authorities speaks for itself.
The first report indicated that, in the dawn hours of May 2, 2021, the citizen Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara was received at General Calixto García University Hospital’s Emergency Center, after arriving in public health transport, conscious and walking without difficulty, where he cited voluntary starvation as the cause of his concern.
"Upon physical examination, no signs of malnutrition were found, with the presence of normal clinical and biochemical parameters,” the report stated, while noting “ As established by the medical care protocol for COVID-19, an antigen test was administered, with negative results, and a PCR test sample was taken, with results pending."
This first note concluded that, following his arrival at the institution, and during the entire process, he remained cooperative with the health personnel attending him; that his condition was stable, and established medical measures were being taken by a group of specialists. The message clarified that the patient was kept under observation due to the reasons that brought him to the institution.
A subsequent, more detailed communiqué was released after clinical laboratory tests had been completed, with citizen Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara exhibiting entirely normal parameters; clear evidence that the patient's condition was not indicative of starvation, revealing, on the contrary, that he was well nourished and hydrated:
-Hemoglobin 16.8
-Glycemia 5.6
-Uric acid 9.71
-Blood Ph 7.15
-Hematocrit 0.51
-Platelets 300
-Leukocytes 7.8, with normal range differential
-Erythro 5, with normal sedimentation and creatinine.
Do we need better arguments? The foundation of this counterrevolutionary set-up is declared false, given what can be seen with the naked eye and under the microscope. There is no credible argument to support the veracity of these plots, invented one after another. The godchild, the godmother and her godparents, have exposed themselves, once again, to ridicule.
These stagings, with good reason, generate strong comments - on the side of the sensible, of revolutionaries who do not believe the stories of these poor devils who sell their country at the price of any handout in dollars - like the punch delivered by communicator Omar Rafael García Lazo:
"There is no serious mercenary who has a different basic premise than the one prioritizing his own life. As a worker, of cynicism in this case, the mercenary’s salary is most important, not the cause, much less the ideas. Yesterday the ‘artist’ was dying on us. Today he walked into the hospital with no sign of malnutrition. This is why no one believes them... But the show must go on. The truth is not even secondary. Surely they will say that the "artist" was forced to go. Surely he is continuing his "strike" in the hospital, like that wasted character who no one remembers anymore, champion of the assisted hunger strike in hospitals, at the expense of the public treasury. What a contradiction.
"The most pathetic part of the sequence is not the "striker" in good health, or his cheerleaders on Obispo Street, the out-of-focus press, or the Yankees clamoring for their puppet. No. They are already just part of the landscape.
"The most pathetic thing is to see a few thinking Cubans wagering their intellect on the political outcome of a foretold farce. Spuriously raising: what about the dialogue, what about the causes of the phenomenon, the underlying racism, a collection of arguments and ideas to consider, what about the future and democracy... Everything now stuck in an old pot that can’t take the pressure no matter how many advisors add their two cents. Nothing that resembles our authentic ajiaco, will come out of it, simply because, money has never been, in the case of Cuba, a catalyst for change. Never in our history."
