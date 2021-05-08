Díaz-Canel Holds Telephone Conversation with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong
The Vietnamese party leader congratulated his Cuban counterpart on his recent election as First Secretary and recognized the revolutionary trajectory of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz and his contributions to the fraternal ties shared by Cuba and Vietnam
Author: Granma | internet@granma.cu
May 6, 2021 09:05:20
Photo: Estudios Revolución
First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, held a productive, fraternal telephone conversation on Wednesday morning with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (VCP), Nguyen Phu Trong.
The Vietnamese party leader congratulated his Cuban counterpart on his recent election as First Secretary and recognized the revolutionary trajectory of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz and his contributions to the fraternal ties shared by Cuba and Vietnam.
Díaz-Canel reported on the results of the 8th Party Congress and thanked Vietnam for its support of Cuba’s struggle against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on our people. The Cuban leader also wished the Communist Party of Vietnam success in implementing resolutions approved at its 13th Congress.
Both leaders reiterated the intention to continue strengthening the special relations of friendship and cooperation between their peoples, parties and governments, guided by the enduring legacy of Comandante en jefe Fidel Castro Ruz and legendary revolutionary Ho Chi Minh.
Accompanying the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam were comrades Truong Thi Mai, Political Bureau and Secretariat member heading the VCP Central Committee’s Organization Commission and President of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association; To Lam, Political Bureau member and Minister of Public Security; Phan Van Giang, Political Bureau member and Minister of Defense; Le Minh Hung, member of the Secretariat of the VCP Central Committee and head of the Central Committee Office; Le Hoai Trung, Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam member and head of its Foreign Relations Commission; Le Khanh Hai, Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam member and head of the President's Office; Bui Thanh Son, Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam member and foreign minister; Nguyen Huy Tang, deputy head of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam; and Ho Mau Ngoat, assistant to the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba was accompanied by compañeros Roberto Morales Ojeda, Political Bureau member and Secretary for Organization and Cadre Policy; Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Political Bureau member and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Army Corps General Álvaro López Miera, Political Bureau member and Minister of Revolutionary Armed Forces; Major General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas, Political Bureau member and Minister of the Interior; Ángel Arzuaga Reyes, Coordinator of Party Central Committee Department of International Relations; and Alberto Blanco Silva, the Foreign Ministry’s director for Asia and Oceania.
No comments:
Post a Comment