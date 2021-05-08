Díaz-Canel Holds Telephone Conversation With Xi Jinping
May 7, 2021 09:05:31
Photo: Estudios Revolución
The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, held a cordial, fruitful telephone conversation, Thursday morning, with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, to whom he reported the results of the 8th Party Congress and goals set to fulfill the resolutions adopted.
For his part, comrade Xi Jinping congratulated his Cuban counterpart on his election as First Secretary of the Party Central Committee; recognized the historical contributions of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz; and noted Cuba's progress in the construction of socialism, while reiterating the high importance and priority afforded by China to further developing the countries’ bilateral relations.
Both leaders referred to the momentous celebration of the Chinese Communist Party’s centennial, this coming July 1, and reaffirmed the interest in continuing to strengthen the close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two peoples, parties and governments, based on deep historical roots and mutual political confidence, which has been nurtured by the valuable legacies of several generations.
Also present on the Chinese side were Wang Huning, member of the Political Bureau Standing Committee and Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee; Ding Xuexiang, of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and Secretariat member and director of the CPC Central Committee’s General Office; Yang Jiechi, Political Bureau member and director of the CPC Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission’s office; Wang Yi, Central Committee member, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Song Tao, Central Committee member and head of its International Liaison Department; Shen Beili, deputy director of the CPC Central Committee International Liaison Department; and Xie Feng, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba was accompanied by Roberto Morales Ojeda, Political Bureau member of the and Secretary for Organization and Cadre Policy; Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Political Bureau member and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Deputy Prime Minister; Ángel Arzuaga Reyes, Coordinator of the PCC Central Committee’s Department of International Relations; and Alberto Blanco Silva, director for Asia and Oceania at the Foreign Ministry.
